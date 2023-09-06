GUWAHATI: The Assam Table Tennis Association (ATTA) has convened an executive meeting on September 09.

The meeting will be held at the conference hall of Assam Olympic Association at DTRP indoor stadium at 10:30am on September 09.

“All the members are requested to attend the meeting,” a release from the Assam Table Tennis Association (ATTA) stated.

The meeting will discuss: “conformation of minutes of last executive meeting, discussion on proposed draft of the constitution, brief report of general secretary regards major ranking tournaments and national championship, finalisation of date and venue of interdistrict and state championship 2023, affiliation of Kamrup Rural and Majuli districts, and any other matter with permissionship of the chair”.