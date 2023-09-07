KOHIMA: The first-ever medical institute of Nagaland is now officially open.

The Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) became operational recently.

The NIMSR inducted a total of 100 MBBS students as its first batch.

While 85 of these students are from Nagaland, the remaining 15 are from other states.

Nagaland chief secretary J Alam said that the induction of the students at NIMSR marks the beginning of a new academic session.

He said that a medical institute in Nagaland was a long-cherished dream of the people of the state.

The induction programme took place at the NIMSR academic block at Phriebagie in Kohima, Nagaland.

The Nagaland chief secretary also asked the 45-member faculty of the institute to contribute to building an institution of excellence.

“It is a memorable moment for the whole state as we finally have a medical college of our own. This is the start of a transformative journey, and will shape the future of healthcare in the state,” the Nagaland chief secretary said.