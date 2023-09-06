Dimapur: An active cadre of NSCN-K (Khango) surrendered with arms and ammo on Wednesday in Nagaland’s Mokokchung.

A statement by the Assam Rifles said that he surrendered one .32 mm pistol and a live round.

The release said the cadre had joined the outfit in 2015 and had been active since then.

The surrendered cadre had also been involved in multiple extortion-related activities.

The officials further said that legal proceedings regarding the surrender of the cadre.