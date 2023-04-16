Imphal: A team of Assam Rifles apprehended two alleged active NSCN (IM) cadres along with weapons and ammunition during a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) operation in Nagaland’s Mokokchung District.

This was informed in a statement released by the PRO (Defence) of Kohima and Imphal on Sunday.

The operation was launched based on confirmed inputs regarding the movement of NSCN (IM) cadres along the Mokokchung-Mariani Road, threatening local civilians and carrying out extortion activities.

The team intercepted a Maruti Alto Vehicle and on being challenged, the occupants fled towards an unravelled track and entered a wooden temporary hut.

After surrounding the location, the team conducted a thorough search and apprehended two NSCN (IM) cadres, Self Styled Sergeant Major Imkongtiba and Self Styled Sergeant Major Phamching, along with two weapons and live ammunition.

The apprehended cadres and recovered war-like stores have been handed over to Mokokchung Police Station-I for further investigations.