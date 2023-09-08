Guwahati: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) collected a total of Rs 309 crores toll tax from Assam‘s seven toll plaza in the year 2022, according to a reply to an RTI petition by Rakesh Hazarika.

The highest toll collection was at the Galia toll gate, which collected Rs 33.14 crores. The Madanpur toll gate collected Rs 108.91 crores, the Nazirakhat toll gate collected Rs 81.32 crores, the Raha toll gate collected Rs 52.14 crores, the Mikirati Hawgaon toll gate collected Rs 25.88 crores, the Manderdisa toll gate collected Rs 1.99 crores, and the Balachera toll gate collected Rs 5.68 crores.

These toll gates had previously collected a total of Rs 289.55 crores in toll tax since their commissioning till February 2022.

Plans are underway to establish 18 new toll gates across the Assam. If approved, this move will bring the total number of toll gates in Assam to 27.

The construction of new toll gates has been met with opposition from some quarters, who argue that it will increase the cost of goods transportation. However, the NHAI has said that the new toll gates are necessary to fund the maintenance and improvement of national highways in Assam.

The RTI petition was filed by Rakesh Hazarika, a resident of Guwahati. Hazarika said that he filed the petition to find out how much money was being collected in toll tax and how it was being used.

“I am glad that the NHAI has responded to my RTI petition. I hope that the money collected as toll tax is used to improve the condition of national highways in Assam,” Hazarika said.