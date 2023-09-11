GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence that the BJP will win at least 11-12 seats from the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP will win at least 11-12 seats in Assam,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “Today, I can make this claim because of the transformation that Assam witnessed over the year.”

The Assam chief minister made this claim while speaking at the national executive meeting of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Guwahati on Sunday (September 10).

The BJP Mahila Morcha’s two-day national executive meeting that was held in Guwahati, Assam concluded on Sunday (September 10).

A total of 200 office-bearers, including 60 from the Northeast, attended the meeting.

This was for the first time that a national executive meeting of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha was held in a Northeast city.