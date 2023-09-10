IMPHAL: Opposition Congress in Manipur has accused the BJP-led state government led by chief minister N Biren Singh of “weak governance” in regards to protection of civilians.

Speaking to the media, Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra questioned the BJP-led state government on the steps taken by it against those personnel of central armed forces, who were allegedly involved in the death of two civilians and injuries to over 80 persons, mostly Meira Paibis, at Pallel in Manipur on September 8.

The Manipur Congress also demanded a judicial inquiry into the deaths and injuries to civilians at Pallel.

“The unified command, which has been tasked with maintaining peace and normalcy in strife-torn Manipur, must take responsibility for atrocities on the civilians,” Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra said.

Earlier, the Manipur cabinet, led by chief minister N Biren Singh, criticises the “high handedness” of the central armed forces towards civilians.

The Manipur Congress president said that “mere condemnation” by the state cabinet “is not enough”.

Meanwhile, Meira Paibis from 29 localities under the Moirang assembly constituency, gathered at Moirang Lamkhai on Saturday (September 09) night and burnt effigies of Assam Rifles.

The protest organized by Moirang Apunba Meira Paibi Ima Lup (MAMPIL) denounced the Pallel incident, where two civilians lost their lives and many were left injured.