IMPHAL: At least one person was confirmed killed and 60 others, mostly women, sustained injuries – three of them seriously – when Assam Rifles and Manipur police personnel opened fire and resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse crowds.

The firing incidents were reported from two locations along the inter-district border of Kakching and Tengnoupal in Manipur on Friday (September 08), official sources said.

The Assam Rifles opened fire when Meira Paibis tried to remove a barricade at Upper Kohnom village in Manipur.

One person namely Jiten (30), a Meitei, died on the way to the hospital while 50 others, mostly women, sustained injuries.

Three seriously injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Imphal, Manipur.

Persons who got minor injuries were treated at the Jivan Hospital in Kakching district of Manipur.

Earlier, at least 15 persons sustained injuries when Manipur police resorted to tear gas shelling at Pallel at around 7 am.

A large number of people, mostly women, tried to storm the Leimanai hills near Pallel.

Manipur police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the protesting crowd.

There were also reports of injuries to the Assam Rifles personnel and people belonging to the Kuki community in the incidents, sources informed.

