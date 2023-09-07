Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in the region, has called on the state government and the two warring communities – the Meiteis and Kukis – to resolve their differences immediately in the greater interest of all communities living in Manipur.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, James Hau, Information and Publicity Secretary of the UNC, said that the governments at the centre and state should take necessary steps to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities throughout the state.

He also called for an end to the unwarranted checking/frisking/detentions/unloading of essential commodities and various restrictions imposed on Naga people in sporadic areas, as well as the unabated illegal taxation/extortion of commuters and suppliers of essential commodities along national highways and inter-district highways.

The UNC also demanded the immediate lifting of the ongoing economic blockade imposed by the Committee on Tribals Unity (CoTU) in the interest of all communities living in the state.

The CoTU has been imposing an indefinite economic blockade on national highways passing through Manipur since August 18, demanding the availability of essential commodities in the Kui-Zo inhabited areas of the state.

The UNC further said that the state and central governments must also address the grievances of the Kuki-Zo community, including the non-availability of life-saving drugs and essential commodities, as demanded by the CoTU.