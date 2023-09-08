Imphal: Fresh clashes were reported at Pallel in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Friday with multiple reported casualties.

As per reports, the ITLF media cell in a statement said, “Around 7 a.m. Meitei militants led by Manipur Police Commando attacked Pallel, a Kuki-Zo village in Tengnoupal District. The villagers fled for their lives after they were attacked from all sides. Meira Paibis were seen thronging the street of Pallel. Many Meitei who took part in the attack were feared injured or killed.”

Sources said that while a clash took place in Pallel this morning, how it exactly started is still under investigation. The security forces have started to evacuate the civilians from the affected areas and are trying to control the “rioting” crowd.

The area of clash is said to be a Kuki-Zo village.

Several villagers are now taking shelter in a BSF camp and a school, the source added.

At least four civilians were also reported to have been killed.

An official statement regarding the incident has not yet been issued by the police or Assam Rifles.