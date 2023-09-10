IMPHAL: The Manipur cabinet has warned of action against armed forces deployed in the state over allegations of “high handedness” towards civilians.

In fact, the Manipur cabinet has decided to initiate action against both state and central forces, if allegations of “high handedness” towards civilians are found true.

This decision was taken by the Manipur cabinet in a meeting, which was chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh.

The cabinet meeting discussed the deaths of two civilians and injury to over 50 people in a clash with security forces at Pallel in Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Friday (September 08).

Manipur minister S Ranjan said on that the state cabinet criticised the alleged “unwanted action” of the central armed forces against protestors.

The minister further informed that the Manipur government is planning to apprise the Centre about the incident at Pallel.

Notably, protestors, comprising mostly Meira Paibis, blocked roads and stopped security forces from moving out of their camps to deal with the protest at Pallel.

The security forces then resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the agitating crowd.