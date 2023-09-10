IMPHAL: BJP MLA from strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur, Rajkumar Imo Singh, has raised the demand for an “equal land law” in all the valley and hill districts of the state.

Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has written a letter to all the members of the state’s legislative assembly “appealing to all legislators to join and unite hands” in introducing an “equal land law” in all the valley and hill districts of the state.

“There should be a Manipur where there are equal laws, thus an equal land law for every section of the society,” said MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh.

He also said that the “Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act 1960, enacted by Parliament needs to be amended”.

“It was my late father Shri RK Jaichandra Singh, who as chief minister moved to amend this for an equal land law for every section of the society. He was unsuccessful as the majority legislators including the ones from the valley were not united,” the Manipur BJP MLA said.

Also read: Manipur teacher, who augmented students’ strength from just 5 to 232, bags national award

He added: “As CM, he had met all tribal village leaders from the hills to explain the benefits of having MLR and LR Act extended in the whole state, to which many had agreed then.”

“This will also be helpful in identifying and protecting illegal settlement in the hills by illegal migrants,” said Imo Singh.

The Manipur BJP MLA said: “I am hopeful that all the present legislators in the state will be united in bringing the change in the land law, to extend the Act in the whole state which will enable the Parliament and central government to amend this Act.”

In the letter to the members of the Manipur assembly, Imo Singh stated: “Manipur is a very small state, with the valley areas concentrated in less than 10 percent of the total land of the whole state. Every person is allowed to buy land in the valley and settle down here as per their wish and choice. However the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act 1960, a law enacted by Parliament is only applicable and extended in the valley areas and some areas of the hill districts, thus it is not extended in the hill districts in general. This literally means that any person belonging to the valley is not allowed to buy land in the hill districts of their own state, while they can buy land anywhere else in the country and even in other countries too. It is one of the most illogical, controversial and biased law ever enacted by Parliament, which forbids the valley people from buying such lands, except for few areas mentioned in the act.”

Also read: Manipur approves permanent housing scheme for 1,000 displaced people

Taking a dig at the tribal leaders, including MLAs, from the hill districts of Manipur, Imo Singh said: “…these leaders have their properties in the valley area and enjoying the benefits while the poor tribal people in the hills are not able to enjoy the same as the land belongs to the chiefs, few individuals, community as per the customary law. Extension of this act in the hills doesn’t mean that the land will be taken over by the government and the valley people? It is more about determination of an individual and his rights over his property, which at this point of time is mostly enjoyed by village chiefs and other powerful leaders. It will also be a protection from illegal migrants settling in the hill districts, as the act will protect illegal settlement as there will be proper revenue records for the whole state.”