Imphal: The Manipur cabinet has approved a permanent housing scheme for 1,000 displaced people whose houses were burnt down or damaged in the ethnic violence that started on May 3, 2023.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, also decided to extend the “Disturbed Areas” status in the state for another six months.

Under the permanent housing scheme, 1,000 permanent houses will be constructed in the first phase at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore. The construction of the houses will be done across all the affected districts of Manipur.

The amount to be spent on the houses will be Rs 10 lakhs for permanent houses, Rs 7 lakh for semi-permanent houses and Rs 5 lakhs for temporary houses. The fund will be given in two equal installments, 50 per cent will be given prior to initiation of the construction, and the second phase will be given later.

The cabinet also approved the Manipur Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes, 2023. The scheme will provide compensation of Rs 50,000 to women who are victims of sexual assault or other crimes.

The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed the lives of over 170 people and injured more than 700. Around 4,800 houses wrere destroyed and over 70,000 people were displaced in the violence.