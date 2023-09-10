Imphal: Hundreds of women in mourning attire took out a protest rally in Thoubal district of Manipur on Saturday, demanding a judicial inquiry into the killing of two civilians by security forces.

The rally was organized by a Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed against the killing of Soibam Nanao Singh, 36, who was one of the two victims of the Assam Rifles when they opened fire on a mob near Pallel, interdistricts of Kakching and Temgnoupal on Friday.

The rallyists held placards that read, “Stop killings of civilians,” “We demand a judicial inquiry,” and “Go back Assam Rifles.” They also shouted slogans against the security forces.

The rally culminated in a dharna at Thoubal Athokpam ground, about 36 km from Imphal. The JAC has resolved not to collect the body of S Nanao from the mortuary of the JNIMS, hospital Imphal until a judicial inquiry leading to his death has been instituted.

The JAC convenor, Keisham Rana, said that the security forces had no right to open fire on unarmed civilians. He demanded that the guilty soldiers be brought to justice.

The rally was also attended by several civil society organizations and political parties. They condemned the killing of civilians and called for an end to the violence in the state.

The Assam Rifles has not yet issued a statement on the incident.