Imphal: The Manipur cabinet has approved the extension of the “disturbed area” tag of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the state for another six months, but has spared the municipal areas of capital city Imphal and places that lie in the jurisdiction of 19 police stations.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday.

The cabinet has approved for maintaining the status quo of disturbed area status in Manipur for another six months except the place that lies in the jurisdiction of 19 police stations.

The cabinet approval comes at a time when various civil organizations have demanded the repeal of AFSPA.

The Act gives unbridled powers to the armed forces to shoot anyone acting in contravention of law, arrest and search any premises without a warrant and protection from prosecution, and legal suits without the Central government’s sanction.

Earlier, in Manipur which has 16 districts, 15 police stations in six districts were taken out of the periphery of the disturbed area. In 2004, the AFSPA was lifted from the municipal areas of Imphal.

Effective April 1, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and State governments had reduced “disturbed areas” in the state.

The law and order situation in the state reached its nadir due to ethnic violence between the Kukis and Meiteis since May 3. Over 170 persons lost their lives so far.