Imphal: A significant arsenal, including one 7.62mm SLR, one 9mm Carbine, and one 9mm Pistol, complete with magazines, were recovered during a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Singhat Police in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Saturday.

The operation was carried out in the general vicinity of Singhat Cemetery, acting on credible information from a reliable source. The weapons are believed to have been looted during an ethnic clash in Singhat on May 4, 2023.

The recovered firearms have been handed over to the Singhat Police Station for further investigation.

In a separate operation, security forces conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts in Manipur.

Four arms, four ammunition, and one explosive were recovered from Imphal East and Churachandpur districts.

Seventeen bunkers were also dismantled in Imphal West, Imphal East, and Thoubal districts during this period.