Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of several organizations in valley districts of Manipur, blamed the “Chin-Kuki-Narco Terrorists” for the fresh violence in the state.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a leading tribal organization, accused the Meitei armed men of attacking the Kukis.

At least two people were killed and 11 others injured in renewed violence in Manipur on Friday, ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Police said that there were incidents of firing between the security forces and armed miscreants at Pallel and Molnom villages.

A Lieutenant Colonel of the Assam Rifles, Raman Tiwari, was among the 11 people who sustained bullet injuries in the incidents. He was airlifted to Leimakhong Military Hospital about 19 km from Imphal.

People who got injuries in the tear gas shell firings were given treatments at the Jivan hospital, Kakching district.

The violence that erupted on May 3 between the Meiteis and Kukis had claimed over 160 lives.

The government has deployed additional security forces in the affected areas to prevent further violence.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023. More than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organizations are expected to attend.

The theme of the 18th G20 Summit is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which translates to “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”