Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) said that the party agreed with the Centre’s proposal on “one nation, one election” but claimed that it is not possible as the constitution does not allow it.

The VPP also said that it is against India’s name being changed to Bharat.

The party also questioned the motive behind the “one nation, one election” theory.

VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said that the BJP is bringing the idea of “one nation, one election” not for the good of the country but for its own political benefit.

He said that the prime minister and other Cabinet ministers being busy in state elections affects the quality of governance in the country.

However, Myrboh said that there is difficulty in implementing “one nation, one election” because the Constitution does not allow it.

He pointed out that as long as there are by-elections or the prime minister or the chief ministers have the power to dissolve the House before its term ends, “one nation, one election” cannot be held.

Myrboh also said that the BJP is trying to impose Hindi and make it the lingua franca of India.

He said that the party is using the sentiments of Hindus and Hindi to get votes.

On the issue of a possible change of name of the country from India to Bharat, Myrboh said that the word is already mentioned in the Constitution.

He said that both names are parallel and that the framers of the Constitution gave it a proper thought.

Myrboh said that the VPP does not want the word Bharat to replace India and should remain as it is in the Constitution.

He also said that the southern and eastern part of the country, especially the non-Hindi speaking states are fond of using the word India.

He said that when people use the word India, they have a sense of belonging to it but when they use the word Bharat, there may be a psychological implication wherein people may feel alienated.