Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has officially declared Ricky J Syngkon as its candidate for the upcoming Parliamentary election scheduled for 2024.

The VPP Election Committee revealed the name of Dr Syngkon, the party’s founding member and general secretary, during a press briefing held in Shillong today.

Responding to inquiries about the party’s prospects in the election, Dr Kara Chen, Vice President of the VPP, emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with the people.

“As a party, once we enter the fray, we move ahead, and it’s up to the people to decide whether we win or lose,” Dr Chen stated confidently.

Asserting the party’s stance to contest the election independently, Dr Chen clarified, “We will go solo; we will not seek the support of other parties, whether national or regional. We need the support of the people, not any political party. In previous Assembly elections, we contested on our own, and this time too, we will do the same.”

When questioned about the key issues the VPP intends to address, Dr Chen mentioned several concerns that affect society. “The reservation policy is one of our major concerns, and if we are elected to the Lok Sabha, we will have the opportunity to voice our grievances on the Parliament floor, such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and other state-related matters,” Dr Chen elaborated.

Addressing the selection process for the MP candidate before the MDC (Member of District Council) candidates, Dr Chen clarified that the VPP is currently in the process of screening candidates for the MDC elections next year.

Explaining the procedure leading to Dr Syngkon’s selection as the MP candidate, Dr Chen revealed, “We received numerous applications, and some individuals also met our president personally to express their willingness to contest the election.”

Out of the applicants, two notable candidates were Dr Bahunlang Khron, an assistant professor at PGT College, and Prof Lakhon Thabah, a professor at NEHU, in addition to Dr Ricky Syngkon.