Guwahati: With heavy rainfall across Assam continuing, the road connectivity between Haflong in the Dima Hasao district and Silchar in the Cachar district has been severely disrupted.

The continuous downpour resulted in the collapse of a crucial culvert on National Highway 54 in Haflong, rendering the road impassable for vehicles.

As a consequence, vehicular movement between Dimruchora and Jolaidisa has been completely halted.

The administration of the Dima Hasao district has prepared for tackling more such possible incidents.

However, despite their efforts, landslides have been reported in various areas, exacerbating the situation further.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been kept on standby to tackle all emergency situations.