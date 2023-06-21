GOALPARA: A middle-aged man has been trampled to death by a wild elephant in Goalpara district of Assam.

The incident took place at a village near Krishnai town in Goalpara district of Assam.

A herd of wild elephants had strayed into the village on Tuesday (June 20) on search of food.

The elephants went on a rampage, destroying houses and other properties of the villagers.

The deceased man has been identified as Halendra Marak, aged 45 years.

Marak accidentally came in front of a wild tusker and was trampled to death as he tried to run away.

Notably, there has been a rise in the number of incidents of man-elephant conflict across Assam in recent years.