Ambubachi Mela is an annual religious event held at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati for four days in the middle of June every year.

It is believed that Mother Goddess Kamakhya goes through Her yearly menstruation course during this time due to which the doors of the Kamakhya Temple remains closed for devotees.

After the end of the four day long Ambubachi Mela, the doors of the Kamakhya Temple are opened and pilgrims throng inside to pay their respect to the Mother Goddess in large numbers.

This year the Ambubachi Mela will be held from June 22 to 26. Devotees and ascetics visit the Kamakhya Temple in huge numbers during the time of Ambubachi Mela.

The Pavitri (starting time) of Ambubachi Mela is from 2:30 PM of June 22. The Nivitri (conclusion time) of Ambubachi Mela is after sunrise on June 26.

Here are 5 reasons to visit Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya-

1. Witness the vibrant sights and sounds of the holy place

Kamakhya Temple which is one of the holiest places in India comes alive with vibrant sights and sounds during the time of Ambubachi Mela and the thrill of it can be felt only when you go there. From the jostling of the crowds to the people engaged in deep meditation, the holy place of Kamakhya becomes full of activity during Ambubachi Mela.

2. Pay your respects to Ma Kamakhya

Ambubachi Mela is a good time to visit the Kamakhya Temple and say your deepest wishes and pay your respects to Ma Kamakhya. Although you cannot venture inside the temple, you can meditate on the Holy Mother by sitting in the big stone stair steps near the temple or even roam the premises by chanting Her name on your mind.

3. Admire the impressive architecture of the holy place

Nilachal Hills is full of temples besides the Kamakhya Temple and Ambubachi Mela is a good time to admire the architecture of these religious places. From the impressive rock cut structures of the various idols to the marvelous architecture and design of the temples, Ambubachi Mela is a perfect time to admire the art and craft of the sculptors, engineers and designers of yore who were behind its construction.

4. See the beauty of Nilachal Hills

As Ambubachi Mela is the time when devotees need to walk from the foothills to the top to pay their respects to the Goddess, it is also a good occasion to see the abundant greenery of Nilachal Hills. The abundant greenery and the calm vibes that you will get on strolling through the Nilachal Hills to go the Kamakhya Temple will leave you spellbound. Meanwhile, you can also get a good view of the beauty of Guwahati from the top of Nilachal Hills.

5. Embrace the holy atmosphere with positive vibes

Ambubachi Mela is a good time to soak in the holy atmosphere at Kamakhya Temple and come back with loads of positivity and happiness. The atmosphere of Kamakhya is highly divine and surreal and it will give peace and calmness to your mind and heart and renew you with positive energies.