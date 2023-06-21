Shillong: In an effort to address the increasing reliance of citizens on two-wheelers as a primary mode of transportation, the Meghalaya government is taking steps to regulate taxi aggregators operating in the state.

The popular two-wheeler service, known as ‘Rapido,’ has gained popularity among commuters, but many operate as taxi aggregators without obtaining the necessary licenses from the competent authority.

Responding to queries from reporters on Tuesday, Commissioner & Secretary in-charge Transport, E Kharmalki, outlined the government’s forthcoming plans to regulate this emerging public service provider.

The state government intends to notify permit tax, road tax, and passenger fares that will be applicable to taxi aggregators.

Kharmalki explained that the Union Ministry of Road Transport had issued a statutory order in June 2021, allowing two-wheelers to be considered taxi aggregators.

Building upon this directive, the state transport department advertised and invited interested parties to register with the department and obtain licenses to operate as taxi aggregators.

Currently, only one applicant, Jet 24×7, has received the license to operate as a taxi aggregator in the state.

However, their operations have not commenced yet as the state government is yet to finalize the permit tax, road tax, and passenger fares.

Kharmalki further stated that the proposed permit tax, road tax, and fares will be presented to the state Cabinet for approval, signifying the government’s commitment to expediting the process of regulating taxi aggregators in the state.