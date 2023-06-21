SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has expressed concern over the ongoing violence in the state of Manipur.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the situation in Manipur is “very serious and tense”.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma also appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and brotherhood, so as normalcy returns to the violence-striken state.

“We all are appealing for peace. Peace should return (in Manipur),” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The Meghalaya chief minister made this statement while speaking to reporters in Shillong on Wednesday (June 21).

He also urged the central government to take all possible measures to ensure restoration of peace and normalcy in violence-hit Manipur.

“Whatever necessary steps that need to be taken from the central government side should be done at the earliest, so that peace can prevail” the Meghalaya CM said.

He also said that “Manipur is going through a very difficult phase”, adding that all people from the Northeast “should stand together behind the people of Manipur”.

The Meghalaya chief minister also informed that the state’s administration is keeping records of all people coming in from Manipur, after escaping violence.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in Manipur.

Notably, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma is also the national president of the national people’s party (NPP), which is an ally in the ruling BJP-led government in Manipur.