Guwahati: The Assam cabinet has decided to recommend to the central government to withdraw the Disturbed Areas Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the entire state.

This decision was made after a cabinet meeting on Friday, which was chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, CM Sarma said that the decision was made in line with the state government’s commitment to repeal both acts.

He also said that the state government had been working on this for a long time and that the decision was a major step forward.

The Disturbed Areas Act was imposed in Assam in 1990, while the AFSPA was imposed in 1958.

Both acts give sweeping powers to the armed forces, including the power to search, arrest, and open fire.

The withdrawal of AFSPA has been a major demand of the people of the state.