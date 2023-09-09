Guwahati: After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke of discussions regarding the separation of Barak Valley from Assam, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said that the CM does not seem to have a political spine.

Speaking on the issue, Khaleque said that a Chief Minister talking of separation like this does not sound ethical.

“A normal person demanding a separate state might be acceptable, but a CM publicly speaking like this is not. I would suggest he grow a spine”, Khaleque said.

He further said that the Chief Minister seems to have a problem with him as he has always opposed his (CM’s) wrongdoings.

“Because I have always voiced against the wrongdoings by the CM as well as the BJP, he now seems to have a problem with me. He openly claimed that the delimitation of the Barpeta LS constituency was done in such a way that I can not win”, he claimed.

Khaleque added that the CM, however, does not have a problem with Ajmal alleging an internal understanding.

The Congress MP from Barpeta in Assam, Abdul Khaleque said the debate over India-Bharat came up because the BJP is scared of the INDIA alliance.

Khalequq said, “For us, Inida-Bharat-Hindustan is all the same. We do not differentiate.”

“The BJP is so scared that they are trying to remove India’s name from everywhere but in 2024, the people of this country would remove them”, he added.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 7 said that if the people of Barak Valley want a separate land then the government would be ready to discuss it.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said the decision of a separate Barak is to be taken by its people and the government cannot oppose it.

He also claimed that as a Chief Minister, he wanted Barak to remain with Assam.

However, if the demand was collective and everyone in Barak agreed, the government would hear the proposal.