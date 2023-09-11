DIBRUGARH: In a tragic incident, at least seven people were killed after their vehicle collided head on with a truck at Leptakatta area in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Sunday (September 10) evening.

According to reports, they were travelling in an Innova car (AS-01-JC 3076), which collided with a truck, bearing a Haryana registration number.

The deceased have been identified as Satish Kumar Agarwal (45), Pompy Agarwal (42), Krishna Kumar Agarwal (25), Nirmal Kumar Agarwal (70), Pushpa Surekha Agarwal (65), Namal Agarwal and Golo Agarwal.

According to police, all the deceased persons were of the same family and residents of ABC area in Guwahati city of Assam.

Meanwhile, the Assam police has started an investigation into the accident.

Also read: Assam: Body of girl found at Dibrugarh by-pass under mysterious circumstances, murder suspected

The injured persons, meanwhile, have been sent to the Assam medical college and hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.

“It is a very sad incident. We heard a loud sound. When we came out, we have saw an accident between a truck and an Innova car. The injured persons were taken to the hospital and some of them died on the spot. The area has been accident prone and many accidents happened earlier in the particular area due to over speeding,” said a local resident.

Recently, seven persons died on the spot after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a mini Punjab body truck on September 5 at Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The passengers were returning back from a weekly market at Doomdooma, when the vehicle in which they were travelling, collided with the mini truck.

“The accidents are happening due to over speeding and carelessness while driving. Many accidents took place in upper Assam area in this week and many people died. While driving everybody should be extra vigilant and follow all traffic and safety measures,” said a police official.