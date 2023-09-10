DIBRUGARH: In a sensational incident, body of a 20-year-old girl, identified as Mehek Sharma, was found on the Dibrugarh town by-pass in Assam at around 4:15am on Sunday (September 10) under mysterious circumstances.

According to reports, the body of the girl had severe injury marks and was found lying on the road near a car bearing registration number AS-06-AH-1143.

A person, who was later identified as one Aziz Ahmed alias Munna, was also found lying on the road alongside the dead girl with no injuries.

The car belonged to Aziz Ahmed.

While Mehek Sharma lived in Khalihamari area of Dibrugarh district in Assam, Aziz Ahmed was a resident of Maijan in Dibrugarh.

During initial investigation it has come to light that Aziz Ahmed, who is married and a father of two children, was pressuring Mehek Sharma to have a relationship with him for the past six months.

Also read: Assam: Heroin worth over Rs 2 crore seized in Guwahati

Ahmed had allegedly taken Mehak for a drive on his car at around 3:30pm on Saturday (September 09).

Assam police informed that blood stains were also found inside the car and scratch marks of nails were spotted on Aziz Ahmed’s neck.

Ahmed’s car, found at the scene, was intact and didn’t have any dent or scratches thereby ruling out the possibility of being involved in an accident.

SP of Dibrugarh district in Assam Shwetank Mishra said that Aziz Ahmed has been taken into custody and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

“We are investigating the incident and evidences are being analysed,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Mehek’s mother, Moushumi Sharma, alleged that her daughter was allegedly murdered by Aziz Ahmed.

“My daughter has been murdered by Aziz Ahmed. He has been troubling my daughter for the past six months. I am a teacher and lived alone with my daughter. When I told him that I will file a police complaint, he threatened us of dire consequences. Yesterday at 3:30pm he forcefully took her out for a drive. At 8:30 pm she called saying that she was having dinner in a dhaba. That was the last phone call from her. Aziz Ahmed killed her in cold blood,” Moushumi Sharma said.