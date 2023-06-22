Guwahati: Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh and Gauhati Medical College & Hospital(GMCH) in Guwahati have successfully regained their recognition from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The NMC has granted these prestigious medical institutions renewed recognition for another five years, ensuring the continuation of their operations in the field.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to Twitter to announce this positive outcome.

Also Read: Assam: 220kV power line snaps in Nalbari, outage threat in region

Chief Minister Sarma conveyed his delight by stating, “The National Medical Commission has recognized Assam Medical College and Guwahati Medical College for another 5 years, with 170 and 156 seats respectively in the MBBS course.”

The National Medical Commission has recognized Assam Medical College and Guwahati Medical College for another 5 years, with 170 and 156 seats respectively in the MBBS course. pic.twitter.com/ge3Ch7ytq3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 21, 2023

This announcement brings relief to the students, faculty, and administration of these esteemed colleges, as they were at risk of losing their recognition due to non-compliance with the standards set by the NMC during recent inspections.

The decision to suspend the recognition of AMCH and GMCH was made after the NMC discovered various lapses in adherence to prescribed guidelines.

Also Read: Assam: Armed gang plunders businessman’s residence in Rangia, Rs 10 lakh looted

Issues relating to the installation and functioning of CCTV cameras, the implementation of Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance procedures, and the maintenance of accurate faculty rolls were identified during the inspections. Moreover, the presence of vacant positions in the faculties was also noted.

However, AMCH and GMCH swiftly appealed to the NMC against the suspension, demonstrating their commitment to rectifying the identified shortcomings. Recognizing the genuine efforts made by these institutions, the NMC has reconsidered its decision and granted them renewed recognition for the next five years.

Despite the positive outcome for AMCH and GMCH, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College (FAAMC) in Barpeta is still awaiting the renewal of its recognition. FAAMC also faced temporary suspension due to non-compliance issues. The medical college will need to present its case and address the concerns raised by the NMC in order to secure the continuation of its recognition.

The affected medical colleges had the opportunity to appeal the NMC’s decision within a 30-day window, with the first appeal process taking place at the NMC itself. In the event of an appeal rejection, the institutions would be eligible to approach the Union Ministry of Health for further recourse.