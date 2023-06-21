Guwahati: On Tuesday, a daylight robbery was reported at the Hiraghat area of Rangia in Kamrup, Assam where a gang allegedly robbed Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint.

According to reports, a group of 10 persons forcibly entered the residence of a local businessman and held the residents at gunpoint.

The gang then robbed the house fleeing with a substantial sum of cash amounting to Rs 10 lakh.

The gang of armed men targeted the home of Rekibuddin Ahmed, a businessman who owns a grocery store.

The perpetrators barged into the house and threatened Ahmed and his family with dire consequences while systematically looting the premises.

Ahmed, the victim, has now accused a person named Raju Ali.

The accused is claimed to be a notorious veteran chain-snatcher in the area.

Initial investigations by the police have indicated that some of the criminals may have had prior knowledge of the family, although this aspect is still under verification.

Sharing his harrowing experience with the media, Ahmed recounted, “Raju Ali, along with his gang, stormed into my residence brandishing pistols.”

He added that they fired two blank rounds as a show of intimidation before holding them at gunpoint.

He added, “They ransacked our house, and made off with Rs 10 lakh in cash that I had recently acquired from selling a piece of land.”

Ahmed further revealed that he had intended to use the amount to start a new grocery shop, emphasizing the severe impact this incident would have on his livelihood.

The police have now initiated an investigation into the matter.