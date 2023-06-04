Guwahati: A tragic incident occurred in the Bangalikuchi locality of Rangia in Kamrup district, where an employee of the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) reportedly lost his life due to electrocution while attempting to fix a faulty electrical wiring issue inside a factory on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Hamidur Rahman.

Upon discovering the incident, locals immediately rushed Rahman to a nearby hospital.

However, despite their efforts, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead. Preliminary reports suggest that Rahman was repairing the electrical wiring inside the factory without disconnecting the electricity, leading to his collapse moments later.

This unfortunate event follows another incident that took place last month in Borkhola, Assam’s Cachar district, where an employee of the electricity board also died due to electrocution while resolving an electrical wiring issue.