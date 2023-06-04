Guwahati: An Indigo Airlines flight, scheduled from Guwahati to Dibrugarh in Assam, experienced a technical glitch shortly after take-off on Sunday morning, prompting its return to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The flight numbered 6E2652, departed at approximately 8:40 am and safely landed back in Guwahati within 20 minutes.

The cause of the aircraft’s return was identified as a technical problem.

Among the passengers onboard were Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli, as well as two Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, Prasanta Phukan and Terosh Gowala.

Also Read: Assam: Teenage boy feared drowned at Sukreswar Ghat in Guwahati

As per reports, the flight encountered no issues during take-off from Guwahati, but approximately 20 minutes into the journey, the pilots decided to turn back and land at LGBI airport due to a technical problem with the aircraft.

Following the safe landing, all passengers disembarked, and the aircraft was sent for inspection.

Also Read: Assam: Journalist assaulted in Bongaigaon over corruption report

Airport officials confirmed the return and landing of the flight in Guwahati but did not provide specific details regarding the incident.

As of now, there has been no official response from Indigo authorities regarding the technical glitch.