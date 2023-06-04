Guwahati: In a tragic incident, a young boy, estimated to be around 15 to 16 years old, is feared to have drowned in the Brahmaputra River during an outing at Sukreswar Ghat in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday evening.

According to preliminary reports, the boy, identified as Zahid Ahmed, a class 10 student residing in Guwahati’s Birubari locality, had gone to the ghat with five of his friends to beat the sweltering heat.

While they were bathing in the river, they ventured into deeper waters, and unfortunately, one of them went missing.

Upon receiving the information, a joint team comprising the river police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) initiated a search operation on Sunday morning to locate the missing boy.

The SDRF personnel stated that due to the darkness the previous evening, they were unable to commence the search operation immediately.

However, they resumed their efforts at 6 am the following day.

Notably, another drowning incident was reported on the previous day near Guwahati’s Kasomari Ghat.

A youth from Geetanagar locality, who had gone for a bath in the river with a friend, was rescued while the other tragically lost his life due to drowning, as confirmed by the SDRF personnel.