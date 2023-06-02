GUWAHATI: The All Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) sub-urban and long-distance buses entering Guwahati have been directed to reach the Rupnagar depot via National Highway 37.

This order came from the Kamrup Metropolitan district on Thursday.

The official order dated June 1 mentioned that all long-distance buses coming into Guwahati should refrain from entering through Maligaon area in light of the traffic congestion in the area due to the undergoing flyover construction.

The buses are directed to ply through via Lokhora, Garchuk, Beltola, or Khanapara.

A copy of the order which was shared on Twitter by the official handle of the Kamrup Metro DC office read, “Advisory for kind information of citizens, commuters and concerned stakeholders.”

The order read, “Whereas the construction of flyover at Maligaon area is going on and the city is facing tremendous congestion in that area, so the buses of ASTC, coming from Sub-Urban & long distant places are to reach Rupnagar depot through National Highway-37 via Garchuk or Lokhora or Beltola or Khanapara to avoid undue congestion w.e.f 02,06.2023.”

