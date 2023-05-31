Guwahati: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is set to face a state-wide strike by its employees starting from June 1.

The decision to go on strike comes as ASTC plans to lay off 771 employees who were allegedly recruited through unfair means.

According to sources, a total of 2,274 employees were hired without following the due procedure during the tenure of Anand Prakash Tiwari and Khagendra Nath Chetia as Managing Directors.

It is alleged that the recruitment process lacked proper procedures, including the absence of interviews and non-compliance with reservation norms.

In response to these allegations, a notice has been issued stating that an inquiry will be conducted to determine the veracity of the claims. If found to be true, show cause notices will be issued to the former Managing Directors, and departmental proceedings will be initiated against them for flouting government norms.

The transport department, after conducting the necessary inquiry, will review the present contractual staff of ASTC.

Based on the assessment, appropriate directions will be given to retaining only essential and legally appointed contractual staff.

The rest of the staff will be released immediately, and this process is expected to be completed within 60 days.

In anticipation of the impending layoff, ASTC employees have declared a strike at every bus station across Assam.

As a result, ASTC buses will cease operations, leading to potential disruptions in public transportation across the state.