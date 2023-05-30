Guwahati: A forest department personnel lost his life while three others sustained injuries after being mercilessly attacked by a group of timber smugglers in the Bor Matia forest area under Krishnai Forest Range Office in Assam’s Goalpara district.

According to sources, the forest department team consisting of four members had undertaken a mission to seize a tractor loaded with illicit timber when the attack occurred.

As the team conducted the operation against the rampant timber smuggling in the area, the smugglers unleashed a brutal assault using sharp weapons against the forest personnel, causing serious harm.

Upon learning of the incident, the local police swiftly responded and managed to rescue the injured forest personnel. They were immediately rushed to Goalpara Civil Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Tragically, one of the injured individuals, identified as Rajbir Ahmed, succumbed to his injuries during transportation to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

Expressing his outrage at the incident, local MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam called for a thorough investigation into the matter, urging the Assam government to initiate a judicial probe.

“It is imperative that the authorities take stern action against the miscreants responsible for this heinous crime,” he emphasized.

MLA Alam further demanded that the state government provide a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the deceased personnel’s next of kin, recognizing the sacrifices made by those dedicated to protecting Assam’s natural resources.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of forest department personnel who diligently work to preserve the state’s rich flora and fauna.