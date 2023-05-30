Guwahati: As part of a testing initiative conducted by the fisheries department of the Government of Assam, 10 out of 86 fish samples (imported) taken from various districts in the state have tested positive for the presence of formalin, a poisonous chemical.

The department made this announcement during a press conference held at Gauhati University on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the department stated that legal action will be taken against the districts where the fish samples tested positive for formalin. The process of initiating legal proceedings has already begun, and if found guilty, those responsible could face up to five years of imprisonment.

However, the fisheries department is currently uncertain about the specifics of when and how formalin was added to the imported fish, as clear evidence is lacking.

None of the fish samples taken from Guwahati were found to contain formalin.

The department conducted tests on eight fish samples from Guwahati, all of which returned negative results for the presence of the chemical.

According to the department official, the consumption of fish contaminated with Formalin can lead to cancer.

To combat the practice of adding formalin to imported fish in Assam, the department plans to provide testing kits to every district to facilitate quick detection.

Once the fish samples are tested, the department will conduct operations in districts where Formalin is found, as indicated by positive test results.

Providing further details on the fish samples that tested positive for Formalin, the department mentioned a “Chanda” (Pomfret) fish sample from Dhemaji, samples from Barpeta, Rohu and Chanda fish samples from Nagaon, and a fish sample each from Bijni, Darrang, Dhubri, and Bongaigaon showed the presence of the chemical.