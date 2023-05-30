Guwahati: An Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) lost his life due to a heat stroke while on eviction duty near the Orang National Park in Assam.

SI Dwijen Borah was deployed in Orang National Park for an eviction operation when he suddenly suffered a pressure stroke, causing a severe medical emergency.

Immediate medical assistance was provided, and he was rushed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for treatment.

However, despite the best efforts of the medical team, SI Dwijen Borah could not be saved and succumbed to the stroke.

He was originally posted at the Mayong Police Station and was deputed to eviction duty.

The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges and risks faced by law enforcement personnel while performing their duties.

The police team now has initiated to take all necessary instructions needed to keep them from the risk of health risks during duty on the eviction site.