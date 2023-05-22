Guwahati: The Assam Government will soon carry out a massive eviction drive in Orang National Park to clear 21,000 bighas of encroached land, officials said on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a meeting with top Forest officials along with officers from the police department and district administration on Sunday.

He took stock of the situation and preparedness at the department level to carry out such a large eviction.

“The Chief Minister stressed carrying out the exercise without any disruption in the law-and-order situation. A detailed discussion occurred at the meeting for coordinating efforts among various departments to conduct the exercise in a peaceful manner,” said a senior official.

Orang National Park is located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river in the Darrang and Sonitpur districts of Assam.

Earlier In February, the Assam government carried out an eviction drive in the Burha Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur district. At least 2,500 families were evicted, and around 1,892 hectares of land were cleared of encroachment.