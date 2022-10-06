Mangaldai: The carcass of an adult male rhino with its horn intact was found on Thursday near the Pisola forest camp in Assam’s Orang National Park.

Sources said forest staff on duty spotted the carcass and informed senior officers who examined it.

Forest officials suspect it might have died due to old age.

A post-mortem was performed at the Kharupetia block veterinary hospital under the supervision of the Veterinary Doctor Dr. Baharul Islam.

“We are yet to ascertain the cause of death of the rhino but we suspect, it was a natural death. The horn, tail, and other parts of the rhino were intact. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said a forest official.

The Orang National Park in the Darrang district recorded a total of 125 rhinos in the last census conducted in January, 2022.