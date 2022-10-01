Mangaldai: Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) in Assam’s Darrang district on Saturday reopened for tourists after remaining closed during the monsoon season.

On the occasion, a brief function was organized at the main entrance of the Park at Silbori where Rumul Boro , a senior frontline forest staff of the Park cut the ribbon to formally open the Park.

The park had been closed since March this year.

Divisional Forest Officer of Mangaldai Wildlife Division Pradipta Barua, Range Officer of the Park Dibya Jyoti Deuri, former honorary Wildlife Warden Bhargab Kumar Das, media person Shrawan Kumar Jha and Pradip Ghosh.

In the function, Bhargab Kumar Das and social activist Dilip Nath released a colourful brochure published by forest department.

It may be mentioned that with the recent expansion of the area of the national from the existing area of 78.82 sq km to 200.32 sq km, more riverine areas will be turned into forest areas to create a 180 km long animal corridor connecting Orang National Park with Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur districting and Kaziranga National Park.

In the last census, a total of 128 numbers of one-horned rhinos were recorded in the Park while the Royal Bengal Tiger population has been estimated at 28.