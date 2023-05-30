Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has drawn ire from social media users after he visited an accident spot on Monday at Jalukbari in Guwahati, where seven Assam Engineering College (AEC) students were killed.

Many social media users have accused Chief Minister Sarma of being ‘selective’ and slammed him for reacting differently after two accidents.

While the Assam Chief Minister expressed his condolences on the death of seven engineering students and visited the accident spot, CM Sharma initially neither uttered a single word on the death of Police Sub Inspector Junmoni Rabha in a ‘mysterious accident’ in Nagaon district nor visited the women police officer’s home, which is just six kilometers from his official residence at Dispur.

The Chief Minister also refrained from visiting the accident site at Jakhalabandha, where SI Junmoni Rabha’s vehicle met with an ‘accident’.

“I wish the Chief Minister would have shown similar sympathy in the case of Jonathan Rabah as well! At least he should have given a visit to his ailing mother and brother,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“The Chief Minister of Assam should not be so selfish. Didn’t you feel bad about the killing of a little honest and brave Assam Police officer….sir….? These things are happening because of your negligence,” commented another netizen.

“Why we could not see a similar pro-active role in the death case of Junmoni Rabha? Why didn’t you go to the accident spot?” a Facebook user asked CM Sarma.

Junmoni Rabha, a sub-inspector in charge of the Morikolong police outpost in the Nagaon district, was killed in a suspected road accident in the early hours of May 16 at Jakhalabandha.

Following SI Rabha’s death, her family members had alleged that there was foul play and it was a ‘premeditated murder’.

Later, the postmortem report suggested injury marks on the back of her head, and a leaked phone call of a police driver suggested that she might have been killed prior to the accident.

Earlier, many netizens accused CM Sarma of protecting the Nagaon SP Lina Doley, whose name was mentioned as an accused in the FIR filed by Junmoni’s mother Sumitra Rabha at Jakhalabandha police station.

There is palpable anger among the people against the Assam Chief Minister for allegedly shielding SP Leena Doley, who chose to keep mum following the death of SI Rabha.

Doley was subsequently transferred as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hailakandi district.