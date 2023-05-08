Guwahati: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has decided to transfer its land in Paltanbazar in Guwahati, Assam to the Railway Authority for the construction of a second entry gate to the Guwahati Railway Station.

This decision was made in the weekly cabinet meeting of the state on Monday.

The move is aimed at easing the issues faced by passengers travelling to the station and improving passenger facilities.

The total land area that will be given to the railway authorities is 4 bigha, 4 katha and 19 lessa. In exchange, ASTC will receive an equal value of land on an Equitable Value of Land (EVL) basis at Railway’s Jalukbari land and the depreciated value of its existing office structures at Paltan Bazar.

The construction of the second entry point is expected to provide an entry to Guwahati Railway Station from Paltanbazar and decongest the Paltanbazar area.

Additionally, a new state-of-the-art Railway Terminal will be built in Assam.In the cabinet meeting, it was also decided that a new notification will be issued for government employees, stating that recruits will have to work in separate departments from now on.

The Assam Mobility of Employees of State Government and Other establishment (For Optimum Utilisation of Available Manpower for Efficiency) Ordinance, 2023, was approved to provide mobility of government establishment employees for alternative duties to another state establishment, by way of deputation or by secondment basis within and outside the state, in posts having the same pay scale and grade pay for a period specified by the government.

The Ordinance will be applicable to employees appointed after the issue of the ordinance, and existing employees will not come under its purview.

This move is aimed at improving the efficiency of the state government and providing more opportunities for employees to work in different departments and gain diverse experience.