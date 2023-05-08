Guwahati: Police in the Hojai district of Assam have arrested five people for their alleged involvement in gambling and betting during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The accused were caught red-handed at Khring Khring village in Lanka and had Rs 8 lakh in cash and four mobile phones in their possession, which were seized by the police.

The identities of the arrested individuals have not been disclosed yet.

The police have registered a case against them under relevant sections and are taking necessary action.

Last month, eight people were detained on suspicions of being involved in gambling in the same area.

The Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has praised the efforts of the police for their excellent work in nabbing the gamblers.