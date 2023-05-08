Guwahati: The Assam Unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Assam concerning the illegal construction of a 22-storey building in the Anil Nagar area of Guwahati by Protech Group, allegedly owned by the family members of state minister Ashok Singhal.

The AAP has accused the construction of flagrantly violating construction permission rules and jeopardizing the larger public interest in the area.

The memorandum stated that the building’s construction violated the rules and by-laws of GMDA/GMC/ASDMA, and the width of the approach road does not permit such high-rise buildings in the area.

It also alleged that the construction site was connected through a narrow steel bridge, which was not in existence earlier, and the area of construction was shown as Tarun Nagar to hoodwink the real picture.

According to the AAP, the said project was started earlier by a different builder with limited floors, and after Protech Group’s entry, many floors were added, leaving aside the foundation’s capacity, which may cause a disaster during an earthquake.

The AAP further alleged that the area is already riddled with an artificial flood problem, and unauthorized constructions are causing inconvenience to the city.

The memorandum demanded the immediate suspension of construction activities and action against the erring officials.

It also sought the Governor’s intervention as the constitutional head of the state, given that Ashok Singhal was earlier Chairman of GMDA and presently Minister of Guwahati Development Department.