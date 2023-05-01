KOHIMA: Did world famous singer Alobo Naga face racial discrimination from Indians over the years?

This is a question which is being asked by many following a tweet from Alobo Naga on Monday (May 1).

“I lied last night and said YES, when they asked me if I am Korean because I was tired explaining always to them that Nagaland is also part of India to my fellow Indians,” Alobo Naga tweeted.

Dear Lord, Forgive me… I lied last night and said YES, when they asked me if I am Korean because I was tired explaining always to them that Nagaland is also part of India to my fellow Indians. — Alobo Naga (@AloboNaga) May 1, 2023

It may be mentioned here that people from the Northeast states have been subjected to racial discrimination over the years in mainland India.

WHO IS ALOBO NAGA?

Alobo Naga is a singer and songwriter from Nagaland.

He rose to fame with his debut album, Road of a Thousand Dreams.

Alobo Naga was born on May 6, 1984 in Kohima, Nagaland to a Naga family.

He did his schooling from Charity School in Kohima, Assembly of God School in Dimapur and Greenwood Higher Secondary School in Nagaland.

He completed his BA in political science from Patkai Christian College.

He later attended University of Delhi from 2004 to 2007.

In 2008, he left his full-time job at a construction firm and began studying music.

In 2010, he formed Alobo Naga & The Band (ANTB) and launched his first album in Nagaland.

The band rose to fame in 2011 with their video single “Painted Dreams”.

It premiered in August 2011 on VH1.

Later that year, Alobo Naga & The Band started touring the world.

His second album – Kini was launched in 2017.

Manipur girl faces racial discrimination in Guwahati

A girl from Manipur faced racial discrimination at a residential complex in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam.

A video shot at a residential complex in Betkuchi area in Guwahati has gone viral on social media.

The video clearly shows how a girl from Manipur was subjected to racial discrimination by a man, who resides in the building where the incident happened.

The man, alleged to be one Apurba Baruah, was clearly seen shouting at the girl from Manipur.

“You cannot dance in the common area. This is a common area, not your room,” the man heard shouting in the video.

Furthermore, the man racially discriminated the girl saying: “This in Assam, not Manipur.”

Later, a first information report (FIR) was filed at the Gorchuk police station in Guwahati, Assam relating to the incident.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.