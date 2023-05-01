One of the most popular and beautiful place to visit in Nagaland is Dzukou Valley where you can have a unique trekking experience to remember for the rest of your life.

Dzukou Valley, located in between Senapati district of Manipur and Kohima district of Nagaland and situated at an altitude of 2452 metres above sea level, is considered by many people to be a piece of heaven on earth due to its ethereal scenery that amazes your visual senses and makes you feel an emotion of delight as a traveler once you have witnessed it.

The swathes of greenery surrounding this magnificent valley comes alive with various blooms of flowers in every season but the most unique of all is the Dzukou Lily which was first identified by Hijam Bikramjit of the Life Sciences Department of Manipur University.

Bikramjit, a researcher, named this pretty pink flower after his mother when he first came across it in the summer season of 1991.

If you are looking for a great place to trek in the summer season, you can simply choose to visit a place in Nagaland known as Dzukou Valley to make wonderful memories with your group of friends.

From trekking in the daytime to camping at nights amidst the lap of Mother Nature, it will be a worthwhile trip for your life that you can plan with your loved ones to Dzukou Valley.

How to reach :

If you want to plan a trip to Dzukou Valley without any guides, you can book a flight or train to Guwahati and then take an overnight train to Dimapur in Nagaland.

Once you reach this bustling city of Nagaland, take a cab to Vishwema or Zakhama. A 17 kilometer trek from Viswema Village to Dzukou will take you 5-6 hours. And another trek from Dzukou Valley to Zakhama, 15 kilometers, will take you about 3-4 hours.

Ensure that you carry an Inner Line Permit (ILP) with you. The cost of entry pass to Dzukou Valley is Rs. 50. To stay in Dzukou Valley, you can buy tents or can book lodging in dormitories.

It is always better to carry sleeping bags or mattresses with you whenever you go for trekking so that you can buy a tent and ensure to have a comfortable stay for the night

Pack light for this trekking trip and carry a portable charger with you as you would not want to spend days up there by regretting that you couldn’t take pictures because your phone went dead at the last moment.

A guide is a must for experiencing this unique trek in Dzukou Valley. Meanwhile, there are many travel agencies also with whom you can book trekking tours for a safe and wonderful journey to this beautiful place.

To make this trip easier for you, we have listed these 6 travel agencies whom you can contact before planning a journey to Dzukou Valley-

Wild Hill Adventure

The trekking tours of Wild Hill Adventure starts from Rs. 4999 . For more details, you can contact- 9365476611 (WhatsApp) , 7002047509

Osprey Adventure

The trekking tours of Osprey Adventure start from Rs. 5999. For more details, you can contact- 7002975882

Go Trek

The trekking tours of Go Trek start from Rs. 4499. For more details, you can contact- 8638889656, 8638003647

Weekender Trip

The trekking tours of Weekender Trip start from Rs. 4499. For more details, you can contact- 8133840548, 6003107150

Alpinist Travel

The trekking tours of Alpinist Travel start from Rs. 4999 . For more details, you can contact- 8638269427, 9577863629, 7576878453

Timeless Existence

The trekking tours of Timeless Existence start from Rs. 6999 . For more details, you can contact- 9508450527, 7002511475