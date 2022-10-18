You can plan a trip to this place to spend some time in the lap of nature

Maitreyee Sarma

Travelling is one of the most beneficial hobbies that not only gives you happiness and good company but also provides you with the scope to enhance your knowledge

With the winter season approaching, you can pack away for a weekend vacation to Indunglo, a picturesque village located in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Situated at a distance of 25 km from district headquarters Haflong, the soothing expanse of beautiful greenery will greet your visuals from every corner of this village.

The village, known as Assam’s Dzukou valley, is located in the Haflong sub-division of the Dima Hasao district, and has a total of 2388.25 hectares of geographical area.

If you are planning to travel there with your peers, take an SUV as the roads are in a very dilapidated condition

Although the journey might seem bumpy at first, the beautiful vistas that you will see in the village will be worth it

As it is often said that difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations, the trip to Indunglo will also be one to treasure for a lifetime

The journey to Indunglo is a perfect way to spend your weekend vacation far away from the maddening crowd and noise of cities and towns

The people residing in this village lead a self-sustained life and are mainly engaged in agriculture

The village doesn’t have sufficient educational facilities and only has a primary school and a middle school

Due to lack of opportunities, many locales have moved away to urban areas for finding means of better livelihood.

The friendly locals, picturesque scenery, rough terrain and highly fresh air would ensure that your mini vacation was a wholesome experience full of learning and adventure

It is better to plan your trip there on sunny days as the rough terrain will make it greatly difficult for you to travel there during rainy seasons

Moreover, you can also pack sufficient quantities of dry foodstuff along with bottles of water while going there as there aren’t many eateries in the vicinity.