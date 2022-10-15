Guwahati: The Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam on Saturday launched an online ticket booking service for tourists, officials said.

Tourists visiting Kaziranga can now book e-tickets through the designated portals. Earlier, booking for the park safaris could be done only once the tourists would reach Kaziranga.

The online ticket booking process was officially inaugurated by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ramesh Kumar Gogoi at Mihimukh on Saturday morning.

Gogoi said that local and foreign tourists will now be able to do enjoy a safari hassle-free by booking tickets in advance through the e-portal of Kaziranga National Park.

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, famous for its one-horned rhinos, opened for this tourist season from October 2.

However, due to inclement weather as per the officials, the park now provides jeep safaris in the two ranges — Kohora and Bagori.

“Some portion of the Kaziranga is still submerged due to the rising water level of Brahmaputra. We are looking into the condition and hope that by November, the entire park can be opened for tourists,” Gogoi said.