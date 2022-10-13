Guwahati: A male rhino was found dead near the Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park on Wednesday.

The rhino has been reported to have died of natural causes owing to its old age.

Also Read: Assam: Police Inspector, PSO held for accepting bribe in Darrang

Following the recovery of the carcass, the forest department collected its horn for preservation so that there can be no foul play by poachers or black-market operatives.

It may be mentioned that the horn will be kept in the treasury of the forest department.

Also Read: Flood situation in Assam grim

The one-horn rhinos in Assam are at great threat as poachers had been killing the animals for its horn but over the past years, the number of poaching or animals being killed has declined to a great extent.